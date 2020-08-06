Extending its 11% PM gains, Maxar Technologies (MAXR +13.7% ) is trading high after it reported Q2 revenue of $439M (-10.4% Y/Y) beats consensus by $27.95M, primarily driven by $15M increase in the Earth Intelligence segment and a $3M increase in the Space Infrastructure segment.

Net income of $306M vs. $148M in year ago quarter; included an after-tax gain on disposal of discontinued operations of $304M, net of $25M in taxes, from the sale of the MDA Business to Neptune Acquisition which closed on April 8, 2020.

Adj. EBITDA of $146M vs. $124M; driven by increase in revenues, a decrease in service costs, and an increase in income related to Vricon joint venture.

As of June 30, 2020, total order backlog of $1.9B vs. $1.6B as of December 31, 2019; increase due to Space Infrastructure segment backlog; book-to-bill of ~1.6x in Q2.

During the quarter, Maxar Repurchased $511M of term loan B, closed the sale of $150M senior secured notes and settled the repurchase of $150M principal amount of existing 2023 notes.

Q2 ended with $500M+ in liquidity.

Leading its growth in Earth Intelligence, the company exercised its call option on June 25, 2020 to purchase the remaining 50% ownership interest in Vricon which closed on July 1, 2020.

For 2020, Maxar increased its revenue guidance to flat to mid-single digit growth and increasing and narrowing outlook for adj. EBITDA to a range of $415-$445M.

