ING gains after Q2 total income holds steady, CET1 ratio improves

Aug. 06, 2020 9:39 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING)INGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ING Group (NYSE:ING) climbs 4.4% after Q2 total income of €4.67B ($5.53B) was essentially flat compared with a year earlier and increased 3.5% from Q1, supported by positive valuation adjustments, while expenses excluding regulatory costs and goodwill impairments remained under control.
  • CET1 ratio increased to 15.0% at the end of June vs. 14.0% at the end of March.
  • Q2 net interest income of €3.43B slips 1.2% Y/Y.
  • Q2 operating expenses of €2.79 increased 14% Y/Y and fall 1.4% Q/Q.
  • Q2 addition to loan loss provision ballooned to €1.34B from €209M in Q2 2019.
  • Also took €310M of impairments on goodwill during the quarter. ING had warned of the writedown in late July.
  • Q2 net result of €299M, or €0.08 per share, sank from €1.44B, or €0.37 per share, a year ago.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.