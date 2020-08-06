ING gains after Q2 total income holds steady, CET1 ratio improves
Aug. 06, 2020 9:39 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING)INGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ING Group (NYSE:ING) climbs 4.4% after Q2 total income of €4.67B ($5.53B) was essentially flat compared with a year earlier and increased 3.5% from Q1, supported by positive valuation adjustments, while expenses excluding regulatory costs and goodwill impairments remained under control.
- CET1 ratio increased to 15.0% at the end of June vs. 14.0% at the end of March.
- Q2 net interest income of €3.43B slips 1.2% Y/Y.
- Q2 operating expenses of €2.79 increased 14% Y/Y and fall 1.4% Q/Q.
- Q2 addition to loan loss provision ballooned to €1.34B from €209M in Q2 2019.
- Also took €310M of impairments on goodwill during the quarter. ING had warned of the writedown in late July.
- Q2 net result of €299M, or €0.08 per share, sank from €1.44B, or €0.37 per share, a year ago.