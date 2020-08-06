European Patent Office has granted Cellect Biotechnology (APOP +3.6% ) a Patent Application no. 14851547.1 for Apograft, covering the activation of the stem and progenitor cells.

The patent, which was also approved in Australia and Israel, includes a cell-based product and a method of manufacturing a stem and progenitor cell population with enhanced activity by incubation with an apoptotic ligand at specific concentrations and exposure times.

The Company has an extensive Intellectual Property portfolio, with 65 patents in nine patent families, with 45 already granted, 18 pending and two Patent Cooperation Treaty applications.