Cowen's Karl Ackerman (Outperform) cuts Western Digital's (NASDAQ:WDC) price target from $70 to $50, saying demand challenges "across memory and storage call into question the amount of pull forward the industry witnessed in the first half of the year."

Ackerman remains "confident" in WDC's product ramp and market share potential.

RBC analyst Mitch Steves (Outperform) lowers WDC from $70 to $57, citing the "muted" demand that shows the "recovery appears to be taking longer than expected."

Steves says Western Digital "is now a ‘show me’ story where gross margins will need to improve."

Western Digital shares are down 14.3% to $38.10.

Wall Street analysts and SA contributors are Bullish on WDC, while the Quant rating stays on the sidelines at Neutral.