Alongside earnings today, ViacomCBS (VIAC +3.8% , VIACA +0.2% ) says its ViacomCBS Networks International unit is launching a premium streaming service internationally.

Rollout for the subscription service globally will begin early in 2021. It will feature exclusive premieres of new Showtime series, as well as exclusive CBS All Access originals.

It's also featuring Paramount Pictures films and premieres and box sets from Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, along with VCNI originals in some markets.

Priority for the launch will go to fast-growing over-the-top markets, including Australia, Latin America and the Nordic countries.

Along with retailing direct-to-consumer, ViacomCBS will work with existing distribution partners and new distributors in various markets.

The rollout will move in parallel with the global launches of ViacomCBS' free streaming via Pluto TV.