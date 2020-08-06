IAMGOLD lowers production guidance on Rosebel suspension

Aug. 06, 2020
  • IAMGOLD (IAG -1.3%) opens lower after Q2 earnings  matched expectations, while revenues rose 15% Y/Y to $284M, reflecting an average realized gold price of $1,724/oz. sold.
  • IAMGOLD trims its full-year attributable gold production guidance to 645K-700K oz. from 685K-740K oz. previously, reflecting the suspension of operations at the Rosebel mine in response to the detection of COVID-19 among workers; operations were restored by Suriname national health authorities on July 24.
  • The miner also raised up its 2020 cost of sales guidance to $990-$1,030/oz. from $955-$995/oz. previously, citing the lower production volumes; all-in sustaining cost was maintained at $1,195-$1,245/oz.
  • Q2 attributable production from continuing operations fell 15% Y/Y to 155K oz., while AISC for the quarter rose 4% to $1,189/oz.
  • IAMGOLD also says CFO Carol Banducci plans to retire on March 31 next year after 13 years with the company.
