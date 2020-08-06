Kontoor Brands (KTB -4.9% ) trades lower after the company's lack of formal guidance appears to have rattled investors a bit. Shares were up more than 6% in the week before the print.

Wrangler revenue fell 31% to $252M during the quarter, while Lee revenue sank 58% to $86M. The company says revenue declines during the quarter were primarily the result of COVID-19 related wholesale and owned door closures and stay-at-home orders, as well as an approximate $33M timing shift of shipments from Q2 to Q2. Revenue on a Y/Y basis sequentially improved each month as the quarter progressed.

At the end of the quarter, Kontoor had $256M in cash and $1.1B in long-term debt

No formal guidance was issued, but Kontoor Brands says revenue in the second half of the year should experience sequential year-over-year improvement and is expected to benefit from new programs and distribution gains, as well as the timing shift of shipments.

