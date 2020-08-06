Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT -8.1% ) says Keith Jennings plans to resign as Executive VP and CFO effective August 31 to pursue other interests closer to his family in Texas.

Jennings had joined Calumet in January after three years at Eastman Chemical and seven years at Cameron International.

Calumet opens lower after reporting a larger than forecast Q2 loss, with revenues nearly cut in half from the year-ago period to $453M.

As of June 30, Calumet had total liquidity of $249M and a $279M borrowing base.

For the full year, Calumet continues to expect $50M-$60M in capital spending.