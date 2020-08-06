Overstock.com's (OSTK -1.3% ) tZERo reports record ATS volume for July with over 816K digital securities to nearly double the previous high mark of 423K.

The company says dollar volume, which was lifted heavily by the growing share price of OSTKO, came in at almost $7.6M, a more than 3X increase compared to June 2020.

During the last OSTK earnings call (transcript), execs said tZERO initially targeted companies looking to raise capital and then trade on the platform. It has now shifted its focus toward companies, particularly those with deep cap tables that are interested in direct trading on a tZERO ATF.