Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR -11.4% ) has increased the size of its public offering to issue 7.96M shares at a price of $1.05/share; underwriters over-allotment option is additional 1.19M shares.

The gross proceeds are now expected to be ~$8.4M, compared to the previously announced $6M offering.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including its Phase 3 clinical Mino-Lok trial for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections, development of Mino-Wrap, its Phase 2b trial of Halo-Lido cream and other product development initiatives.

Offer is expected to close on August 10.