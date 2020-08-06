Summit Materials (SUM +0.3% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $20 price target at J.P. Morgan, which likes the company's cash flow yields and sees a potential for an upside surprise in Q3 relative to peers.

JPM analyst Adrian Huerta also downgrades Vulcan Materials (VMC -0.1% ) and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM -0.5% ) to Neutral from Overweight with respective $154 and $250 price targets following a recent run-up in shares.

"The sector will trade sideways over the next two to three months or at least until we have greater visibility on demand for next year," Huerta writes.

SUM's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.