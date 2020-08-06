Calling Fastly's (NYSE:FSLY) TikTok revenue exposure a "major risk," Oppenheimer downgrades the company to Perform.

The firm sees the Microsoft-TikTok deal as "far from certain" and, if completed, MSFT could move TikTok to its own edge infrastructure.

Oppenheimer expects a strong holiday season to drive Fastly above its FY20 outlook (unless TikTok is banned) but thinks Q3 will look weaker.

Key quote: " Positively, FSLY's best-in-class services are driving increased usage on its platform, evidenced by a 137% DBNER (133% in 1Q20) and increasing average enterprise spend (716K vs. 642K in 1Q20). FSLY should remain a disrupter, but at current levels we downgrade to Perform. FSLY is up 440% since YE 2019 and is trading at 25x our 2021E, well above peer/historical multiples."

Fastly shares are currently down 18.6% to $88.63.

Here's a look at FSLY's meteoric rise this year, driven by investor hopes of strong pandemic tailwinds, compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector: