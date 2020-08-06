Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +3.3% ) is up again, albeit on below-average volume, adding to its up move after its posted better-than-expected Q2 results with more bullish guidance Tuesday after the close. Shares have rallied 14% since then. Highlights:

Total revenues up 5% to $562.4M.

Xyrem sales up 8% to $446.8M.

EPS down 55% to $2.06.

Company expects to execute up to five major launches through next year: Europe: Sunosi (underway); U.S.: Zepzelca (underway), Xywav (Q4), JZP-458 (mid-2021), Xywav in idiopathic hypersomnia (late 2021).

2020 guidance: Revenues: $2,225M - 2,325M from $2,120M - 2,260M, product sales: $2,210M - 2,310M from $2,105M - 2,240M, neuroscience: $1,725M - 1,800M from $1,650M - 1,740M, oncology: $445M - 525M from $420M - 510M; EPS: $3.40 - 4.85 from $2.70 - 4.30; non-GAAP EPS: $11.90 - 13.00 from $11.25 - 12.50.

Consensus is EPS of $12.71 on revenues of $2.3B.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.60, beats on revenue