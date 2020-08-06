Yeti (YETI +0.1% ) didn't issue formal guidance during today's post-earnings call, but provided some color on positive trends.

Revenue growth of 10% to 15% is seen in the back half of the year. Growth is expected in both the drinkware and coolers/equipment categories.

The company anticipates gross margin expansion in back half of the year.

The shift in a higher mix of DTC sales is something the company welcomes, with operating income benefits over the longer term.

Yeti plans to build its supply chain to support international growth without going to details on where.

Yeti says it hasn't seen any major shifts in the promotional landscape.

Shares of Yeti are lower than where they stood before the earnings call. It's possible investors were looking for a number higher than 10% to 15% on the top line for Q3 and Q4.

