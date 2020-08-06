BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC +1.7% ) Q2 net investment income of 36 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 31 cents and covers the 36 cents per share quarterly dividend.

NII per share declined from 38 cents in Q1 and 41 cents in Q2 2019.

Net asset value per share at June 30, 2020 rose to $12.21 from $11.76 at the end of Q1, reflecting a 1.6% net market value gain on its investments.

Total non-accruals accounted for 0.6% of TCPC's portfolio at fair value and 1.6% at cost at the end of Q2.

Trims quarterly dividend to 30 cents per share from 36 cents as "a prudent response to substantial declines in LIBOR over the last year and a half," said Chairman and CEO Howard Levkowitz.

Q2 total investment income of $45.1M vs. $48.2M a year ago.

Q2 total expenses of $24.1M increased from $19.2M in Q1 and declined from $24.4M in Q2 2019.

Q2 net increase in net assets resulting from operations was 80 cents per share vs. a decrease of $1.18 in Q1 and decrease of 18 cents in Q2 2019.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

