Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser updates on Boot Barn (BOOT -1.1% ) the the company's FQ1 earnings beat on Tuesday.

"While 1Q21 results were less worse than we anticipated, the lack of visibility, coupled with decelerating SSS trends and elevated inventory levels, will keep business challenged longer than management anticipates."

Susquehanna lifts estimates on BOOT and takes its price target to $17 off the better-than-expected results, but the firm says downside continues to outweigh upside for the stock leaving it at a Negative rating.