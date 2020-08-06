Sealed Air (SEE +9.3% ) surges to the top of the S&P 500 leaderboard after routing Q2 earnings expectations, highlighted by "increased clarity of customer demand for our essential packaging solutions."

Q2 adjusted EBITDA improved 10% to $260M, or 22.6% of net sales compared to 20.4% in the year-ago quarter, on constant dollar sales growth of 3%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30 was an inflow of $213M, vs. a $169M inflow in the first half of 2019.

For the full year, Sealed Air now expects net sales of $4.725B-$4.775B, which represents roughly flat growth as reported and 1%-2% growth in constant dollars; foreign currency is seen having a negative impact on net sales of ~$120M.

In February, prior to the U.S. outbreak of the pandemic, the company expected $4.9B-$4.95B in sales, which included a $40M n estimated unfavorable currency impact.

Full-year 2020 adjusted EPS is expected at $2.85-$2.95, while adjusted EBITDA guidance is $1.01B-$1.03B.

The company forecasts free cash flow of $350M-$375M vs. February guidance of $350M.