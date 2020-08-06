World Acceptance (WRLD +5.1% ) agrees to pay $21.7M to resolve charges that its former Mexican subsidiary paid more than $4M in bribes to Mexican and government officials and union officials.

According to the SEC order, WAC Mexico paid the bribes from at least December 2017 through June 2017 to secure the ability to make loans to government employees and ensure that those loans were repaid in a timely manner.

Without admitting or denying the SEC findings, World Acceptance agreed to pay $17.8M in disgorgement, $1.9M in prejudgment interest, and a $2M penalty.

The SEC alleges that the company inaccurately recorded the bribes in its books and records as legitimate business expenses and that the company lacked sufficient internal accounting controls to detect or prevent the payments.

It also agreed to stop violating anti-bribery, books and records, and internal control provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.