Sealed Air cheers Q2 earnings beat

Sealed Air (SEE +9.2% ) reports Q2 revenue of $1.15B (-0.9% Y/Y), beating estimates by $80M.

Net sales in Food were $673M, a decrease of 5%.

Net sales in Protective were $478M, an increase of 6%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $260M, or 22.6% of sales vs. 20.4% of sales in previous year. The improvement was due to Reinvent SEE initiatives, favorable price/cost spread, and contributions from the Automated acquisition.

Net earnings were $100M, or $0.64 EPS.

Net debt of $3.5B as of June 30.

2020 Guidance: Net sales $4.725B-4.775B, Adjusted EBITDA $1.01B-1.03B, Free cash flow $350M-375M

