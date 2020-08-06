Kelly Services (KELYA +4.4% ) reports revenue declined 27.7% on a constant currency basis in Q2, as a result of lower demand during the quarter as customers reacted to the COVID-19 crisis.

Total Americas revenue from services -28.4% to $774M (-27.7% on a constant currency basis); Total EMEA revenue from services -30.4% to $194.2M (-28.6 on a constant currency basis); Total APAC revenue from services +4.4% to $6.8M (+10.8% on a constant currency basis).

Segment break-up: Americas staffing: $326.7M (-45.3%); Global talent solutions: $466.9M (-7.7%); International staffing: $184.6M (-31.1%).

Gross margin rate improved 160 bps to 19.4%.

Operating earnings down 68.2% to $11.1M or down 50.4% to $10.9M as adjusted.

