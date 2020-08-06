O-I Glass (OI -6.3% ) is attempting to seize an oil tanker owned by Venezuela to collect part of a $500M arbitration award it won after the 2010 expropriation of two manufacturing plants, Reuters reports, citing court papers.

The ship reportedly is worth ~$24M, according to market valuations of similar vessels built the same year.

The Singapore lawsuit brought by O-I Glass highlights the risks to assets of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA from creditors seeking to collect on unpaid debt or arbitral awards, which have mounted with the collapse of Venezuela's economy.

O-I shares gained 10% on Tuesday after reporting roughly in-line Q2 earnings and revenues.