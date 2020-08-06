UBS points to slowing momentum at Home Depot (HD +0.4% ) and Lowe's (LOW +0.5% ).

"Nowcasting data suggests that overall retail sales recovery slowed considerably in July after a strong showing in May and June. The slowdown was more pronounced in states with 2nd-wave of infections. Moreover, that trend also was visible in the home improvement category. We also note that Google trends data suggests online searches for both Home Depot and Lowe's slowed considerably in July relative to May and June."

The firm still estimates Q2 same-store sales growth for HD and LOW to be reported at above consensus due to the early quarter strength.

UBS has Buy ratings on both Home Depot and Lowe's.

