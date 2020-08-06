"After posting our second record quarter in a row, we are increasing our 2020 annual earnings guidance to $3.00 to $3.10 per diluted share, up from our previous guidance of $2.50 to $2.58 per diluted share and are affirming our previous annual revenue guidance of $2.42B to $2.45B," said Ensign Group's (ENSG +16.0% ) CEO Barry Port.

Shares of Ensign stream higher after the company posted revenue and earnings ahead of expectation in addition of raising its 2020 guidance.

Revenue beats consensus by $10.95M at $584.7M (+18.6M Y/Y), including 8.7% improvement in same store skilled revenue and an increase of 25.7% in transitioning skilled revenue.

Same store occupancy of 73.7% (-5.9% Y/Y) and transitioning occupancy of 76.1% (-3.8% Y/Y).

Adj. net income of $43.1M with non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 that reflects an increase of over 100% Y/Y after excluding operating results for the recently spun-out The Pennant Group.

CFO Suzanne Snapper reported that the company’s liquidity remains strong with ~$201M of cash on hand and $320M of available capacity under its line-of-credit facility as of June 30.

