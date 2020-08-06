MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) plunges 26.3% to $1.86 after yesterday's Q2 results beat top-line estimates despite a 50% Y/Y sales drop but met on the bottom line.

On the earnings call, management commented on recent reports of advanced buyer talks: "I note that MergerMarket recently published an article about our strategic process. The article referred to strong interest from bidders. I would like to clarify that we are engaged in discussions with certain potentially interested parties who are at various stages of diligence. We do not plan to make public statements about any bids or potential transactions unless and until an appropriate agreement is reached."

"I can share that a focused group of Top Tier OEMs and technology companies are engaged in exploring and potentially pursuing strategic alternatives, which could include a sale or merger of the Company, acquisition of one or more product verticals, strategic investment, and acquisition or licensing of our intellectual property."

The company hired Craig-Hallum in April to explore strategic alternatives.

Deeper dive: MicroVision Q2 earnings call transcript.

