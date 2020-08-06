Warner Bros. (T +0.3% ) film Tenet - along with Mulan, the fate-chosen lead indicator for the healthy return of the movie-theater industry - has secured a Sept. 4 release in China.

It's currently planned to begin opening internationally on Aug. 26, with "select" U.S. cities to come on Sept. 3 for the Labor Day weekend. But the film's U.S. release plans have changed several times by now, tracking COVID-19 surges.

The China release is notable as Tenet director Christopher Nolan's other films have done quite well in the world's No. 2 moviegoing market: Interstellar grossed about $122M there, and his last film (war epic Dunkirk) drew about $50M.

Disney decided to put Mulan out on Disney+ in the U.S. and other markets on demand on Sept. 4. But Nolan has been adamant that Tenet needs a cinema experience.