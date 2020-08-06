Targa Resources (TRGP -3.0% ) halted nearly two years of losses with a modest profit in Q2, after enduring seven quarters of losses, reports net income attributable of $48.9M, marking a reversal from $41.2M loss a year ago, and the $1.8B loss in the first quarter.

Revenue fell 25% to $1.5B.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $351M, marginally ahead of estimate of $349.8M.

Commodity sales of $1.3B down 24%, reflects lower NGL, natural gas, & condensate prices and crude marketing, petroleum products, and natural gas volumes, partially offset by higher NGL, condensate volumes, and natural gas prices.

With previously shut-in wells resuming production during the quarter, Targa is increasing the low end of its previously provided 2020 Adjusted EBITDA outlook, and now sees adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.5-$1.625B, if oil and natural gas remain at their current price range.

Demand for LPG is likely to grow over the coming years, which will benefit Targa Resources, though the company has an uncomfortable amount of counterparty risk in the current environment, wrote an author on SA.