Corteva (CTVA -8.5% ) plunges as much as 10% in reaction to the company's Q2 results and earnings conference call.

Currency headwinds, particularly from Brazil's real, will hurt Corteva's full-year EBITDA by $400M and sales by $700M, weighted toward H2, the company said on the call.

Corteva is using financial hedges to lock in prices on transactions and offset future currency volatility, CEO Jim Collins said.

BMO analyst Joel Jackson says Corteva's Q2 results and annual EBITDA guidance were disappointing but he is "cautiously staying constructive" on the stock, according to Bloomberg.

Q2 weakness was mainly due to headwinds from the Brazilian real, which overshadowed strong seed performance, Jackson says.