Microsoft's (MSFT +0.2% ) TikTok (BDNCE) takeover plans extend to the entire business, the Financial Times reports.

That includes not only the U.S. operations previously discussed, but also the video app's operations in India and Europe, according to the report.

Microsoft shares have legged up into positive ground.

The report comes after widespread concerns about a previously reported plan have come into focus: Buying only the U.S. operations of the Chinese company creates thorny management and political issues.

A person close to ByteDance suggested a deal for all of TikTok makes some sense for Microsoft due to the difficulty of separating back-office function (including HR), and the chance to ensure users in one country can still use the app when they travel to other regions.

Microsoft has a long history in China that positions it well for an acquisition of TikTok, Wired notes.