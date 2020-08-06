For Q1, Synaptics (SYNA +7.6% ) expects revenue of $315-335M, above the $291M consensus, which includes the closed acquisitions of Broadcom's wireless IoT assets (closed July 23) and DisplayLink (closed July 31).

The fiscal Q4 results beat top and bottom line estimates with revenue down 6% Y/Y to $277.6M.

KeyBanc upgrades SYNA from Sector Weight to Overweight, saying the recent acquisitions have largely derisked "prior concerns associated with iPhone OLED touch share loss."

Analyst John Vinh says the earnings results show SYNA is "just getting started."

Previously: Synaptics EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (Aug. 05 2020)

Deeper dive: Synaptics Q4 earnings call transcript.