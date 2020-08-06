Total household debt declines in Q2, first drop since 2014, New York Fed says

Total U.S. household debt fell by $34B, or 0.2%, to $14.27T in Q2 2020, the first decline since Q2 2014 and largest since Q2 2013, the New York Fed's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit shows.

Mortgage balances, the largest component of household debt, rose by $63B in Q2 to $9.79T; mortgage originations, which include mortgage refinances, hit $846B, the highest volume since the refinance boom in 2013.

Meanwhile, credit card balances feel by $76B during Q2, reflecting the sharp decline in overall consumer spending due to the coronavirus pandemic and marking the steepest decline in card balances in the history of the data.

Auto and student loan balances were roughly flat.

Aggregate delinquency rates fell markedly in Q2, reflecting increased uptake of forbearances. Flow into serious delinquency (90 days or more delinquent) fell to 2.05% in Q2 from 2.38% in Q1.

"Protections afforded to American consumers through the CARES Act have prevented large-scale delinquency from appearing on credit reports and damaging future credit access," said Joelle Scally, Administrator of the Center for Microeconomic Data at the New York Fed. But the temporary relief measures may be masking the financial challenges that many consumers are facing as result of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

Previously: U.S. household debt climbs to $14.3T in Q1, before virus impact (May 5)