Franco-Nevada (FNV -2.5% ) shares trim recent strong gains after the miner reported in-line Q2 earnings and lower than expected revenues, which rose 14% Y/Y to $195M while production fell 3.2% Y/Y to 104.3K gold equiv. oz.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased 15% Y/Y to $158M.

Franco-Nevada said lower contributions from its Antapaccay, Goldstrike and Sabodala mines were partly offset by higher contributions from Cobre Panama and Hemlo.

The company reissued full-year guidance after withdrawing it in April because of coronavirus-related uncertainties, forecasting attributable royalty and stream sales of 475K-505K gold equiv. oz. and $60M-$75M in revenues from its energy assets.

Franco-Nevada also maintains its quarterly dividend of $0.26/share.