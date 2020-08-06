Talos Energy (TALO -8.6% ) posted Q2 loss of $140.6M, a turnaround from profit of $94.8M, a year ago, as the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic upended the oil and gas industry.

Revenue fell by more than two-thirds to $88.9M, from $286.8M in Q2 2019.

Production of 52.4 MBoe/day was impacted by deferring oil and gas production by 14,400 bbls/day and permanently shut ~600 bbls/day of oil and gas production from older shallow-water offshore wells.

It also plans to cut administrative costs by ~$20M (~25%), and reduce operating expenses by $40M (~12%).

The company expects to spend $355-$380M on oil exploration and production in 2020.

Talos also has interests in nearby the Xaxamani discovery in the Gulf of Mexico, and estimate that there are 100M barrels of oil and gas in its discovery, Talos’ second major discovery off Mexico.