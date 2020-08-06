B2Gold (BTG -1.4% ) slips after posting roughly in-line Q2 earnings, giving back some recent gains that have driven shares higher by nearly a third over the past month.

B2Gold says Q2 consolidated cash flow provided by the company's three operating mines soared 156% Y/Y to a record $238M, as gold production jumped 15% Y/Y to 239.5K oz., 3% above budget.

Q2 consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $714/oz. sold came in 12% below budget.

The company maintains total consolidated production guidance of 1M-1.055M oz. of gold at total consolidated AISC of $780-$820/oz.

B2Gold also doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.04/share.