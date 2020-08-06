Goldman Sachs (GS +0.4% ) named Mathew McDermott its new head of digital assets last month, replacing Justin Schmidt, a former crypto trader and quant who ran the digital assets team since 2018, CNBC reports.

McDermott had been Goldman's managing director in charge of internal funding operations.

He envisions a future in which all of the world's financial assets are held in electronic ledgers and activities that currently require teams of bankers and lawyers, such as debt issuances and IPOs, could be mostly automated.

"In the next five to 10 years, you could see a financial system where all assets and liabilities are native to a blockchain, with all transactions natively happening on chain," McDermott told CNBC.

He's building up the digital assets team, doubling its headcount as it hires in Europe and Asia.

Of particular interest, McDermott has brought in Oli Harris, who was JPMorgan Chase's head of digital assets strategy, according to people with knowledge of the move.

Harris was involved in JPM Coin, the first digital coin from a major bank.

Goldman CEO David Solomon said last year that the firm was exploring creating its own digital coin, a couple months after JPMorgan announced its stable coin.