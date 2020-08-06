After yesterday's Q2 earnings beat, Canaccord Genuity (Buy) raises HubSpot's (NYSE:HUBS) price target from $205 to $285, citing the "steady execution through turbulent times" and strength in new customers.

RBC (Outperform) lifts HUBS from $240 to $280 after the results showed "beats across billings, revenue, and margins," and the forecast "reflects an improving trajectory in the underlying fundamentals."

HUBS shares are up 7.5% to $255.03.

Wall Street analysts and SA contributors average out Bullish on HubSpot, but the Quant rating sits at Neutral.

