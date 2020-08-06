Amid a misconduct investigation, NBCUniversal (CMCSA +0.2% ) Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy is leaving the company.

That move is being folded into a larger restructuring to centralize linear television and streaming.

NBCUniversal is breaking entertainment operations into separate business and creative units, which overall will manage creation/distribution for all of the company's broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

That means an upcoming head of content/chief content officer to be determined; NBCU is reportedly looking at internal and external candidates for the role.

The reorg has been in the works for months, but Telegdy leaves alongside the investigation into reports of a toxic and misogynistic environment in the unit.

Frances Berwick - currently in charge of Bravo, E and Oxygen networks - will take on a bigger role, leading business operations and content dealmaking across NBCU Entertainment, Joe Flint reports.