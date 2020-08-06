For Q2, Carrols Restaurant (TAST +8.1% ) reported restaurant revenue of $368.4M vs. $365.7M in year ago quarter; Burger King comparable restaurant sales dipped 6.4% while Popeyes restaurant comparable sales rose 17.1%.

For July, comparable restaurant sales for Burger King and Popeyes stood at 2.1% and 13.9% respectively.

Net income of $7.8M, or $0.13/diluted share vs. net loss of $(3.7) million, or $(0.09)/diluted share.

Adj. EBITDA of $38M vs. $24.1M.

Through its drive-through model and reopening 35 of 46 temporarily closed restaurants, Carrols rolled out delivery to 800 of its restaurants; now representing 3% of restaurant sales

At the end of the quarter, cash and equivalents of $46M, long-term debt and finance lease liabilities of $497.1M; no outstanding revolving credit borrowings under its $145.8M revolving credit facility.

Carrols expect to expend ~$40 to $50M annually in capital expenditures over the next three years mainly for maintenance; ~25 restaurant remodels per year and system-wide upgrades and initiatives.

