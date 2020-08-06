Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII -9.3% ) Q2 revenue declined by 7.3% Y/Y to $2.03B, and net earnings were $53M down 58.6% Y/Y.

Company says decrease in net earnings was the result of lower operating income, partially offset by a more favorable operating FAS/CAS adjustment and FAS (non-service) pension benefit.

Revenues by Segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding $622M (flat); Newport News Shipbuilding $$1.22B (-12.3% Y/Y); and Technical Solutions $$320M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin declined by 519 bps to 2.8%; and segment operating margin fell by 655 bps to -0.2%.

New contract awards in the quarter were ~$2.9B, bringing total backlog to ~$46.1B as of June 30, 2020.

Cash from operations was $201M and free cash flow was $126M for the quarter, compared to negative $44M and negative $135M in 2Q19.

Company says decreases in the quarter were primarily driven by unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments totaling $167M.

“Given the improved financial performance over the last decade and the strong backlog, my view is that a value investor interested in exposure towards the defense sector should look closer at HII,” mentions SA Contributor The Private Island Saver, with Bullish rating.

FY20 Outlook: Shipbuilding revenue between $7.6B-$7.9B; shipbuilding operating margin between 5.5% and 6.5%; Technical Solutions revenue between $1.2B-$1.25B and operating margin between 2.0% and 2.4%; free cash flow in excess of $500M.

