Chevron's (CVX -0.1% ) entry into Israel's Leviathan natural gas field via its proposed takeover of Noble Energy will help deliver the technical and marketing knowledge to turn the project into a global supplier, says the CEO Delek Drilling (OTCPK:DGRLY), the U.S. company's new regional partner.

"We don't have in our group the LNG capabilities," Yossi Abu tells Reuters. "Chevron brings a significant LNG capability into the Leviathan project, and [it] will enhance our capabilities to take Leviathan from local and regional to a global supplier of gas."

Noble and Delek had been eager to tap into the liquefied natural gas market at a second stage, although Israel has no infrastructure for it.

Chevron will help from "a commercial perspective and marketing perspective, but for sure from a technical perspective to evaluate with us the capability" to build a floating LNG terminal, Abu says.