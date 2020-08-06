As the COVID-19 pandemic triggers a wave of retailer bankruptcies, some landlords are left with little recourse when the tenants in bankruptcy proceedings want to get out of or renegotiate leases.

"Sometimes a bankruptcy is the most advantageous way to get out of those leases," said Navin Nagrani, an executive vice president at Hilco Real Estate.

"This is now black-letter law — a debtor can cram down a landlord,” said Melanie Cyganowski, a former bankruptcy judge now a partner at law firm Otterbourg PC, told Bloomberg News. “If this becomes a tsunami of retailers rejecting their leases, it’s going to trigger another part of the sea change — the mortgages held by the landlords.”

One landlord, CBL & Associates (CBL +43.9% ) is itself preparing to file for bankruptcy after rent collections plummeted, Bloomberg reports.

Starwood Capital Group skipped payments on securitized debt tied to five shopping malls and Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF), owner of Saks, missed interest due on certain CMBS.

And the retailer retrenchments reach into securities markets as well. Some 16% of retail property loans bundled into commercial mortgage-backed securities were delinquent in July, up from 3.8% in January, according to Trepp, a research firm.

At least 25 major retail chains have filed for bankruptcy this year, according to Bloomberg data, with the most recent including Tailored Brands, and Lord & Taylor parent Le Tote.

Tailored, which owns Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A Bank, wants to close about a third of its over 1,200 stores, and Lord & Taylor could shut all of its remaining locations.

As many as 25,000 stores are expected to close in the U.S. this year, with most of them in shopping malls, said Coresight Research.

In some cases, though, retailers have been able to reach rent abatement agreements and other lease modifications without filing for bankruptcy. But that's a formidable task for a large retail chain with hundreds of landlords, Nagrani said.

See how CBL's stock momentum stacks up against the broader real estate sector: