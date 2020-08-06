Many investors have underestimated the impact of low rates on equity valuations, Oaktree Capital Management founder and head Howard Marks wrote in his latest investor memo.

Looking at the stock market’s earnings yield, P/E inverted, when Treasuries yield less than “you add in the traditional equity premium, perhaps the earnings yield should be 4%.” Marks wrote. That suggests a P/E ratio of 25, so “the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) shouldn’t trade at its traditional 16 times earnings, but roughly 50% higher.”

The S&P P/E stood at 22.22 at the end of Q1.

“If the earnings on the S&P 500 will grow to eternity at 2% per year, for example, the right earnings yield isn’t 4%, but 2% (for a p/e ratio of 50),” he added. “And, mathematically, for a company whose growth rate exceeds the sum of the bond yield and the equity premium, the right p/e ratio is infinity. On that basis, stocks may have a long way to go.”

When looking at the surge in tech, it “certainly can be argued that the tech champions of today are smarter and stronger and enjoy bigger leads than the big companies of the past, and that they have created virtuous circles for themselves that will bring rapid growth for decades, justifying valuations well above past norms,” he added.

But warned that “in 1968, the companies of the Nifty Fifty – deploying modern wonders like computing IBM and dry copying (Xerox) – were likewise expected to outgrow the rest and prove impervious to competition and economic cycles, and thus were awarded unprecedented multiples.”

“In the next five years, their stockholders lost almost all their money.”

Looking at the economy broadly, the lack of a symmetric rebound in the economic activity discounts the notion of a V-shaped recovery for Marks, who leans more to a check-mark recovery.

