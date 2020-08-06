Rather than open with a whoosh, Rocket Companies' (NYSE:RKT) first trade as a public company posted at $18, unchanged from its IPO price.

That came after the parent of Quicken Loans raised ~$1.8B through the IPO, less than the $3.0B-$3.3B it had earlier expected to raise.

In early afternoon trading, though, the shares are climbing 7.6% to $19.33.

Rocket cut the size of its offering just ahead of the debut as investors indicated they were more comfortable with a valuation comparative to financial companies rather than tech. But the muted IPO is surprising given record-low mortgage rates.