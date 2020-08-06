Cimarex Energy (XEC +4.9% ) rallies to a two-month high despite reporting a sizable Q2 loss and a 54% Y/Y decline in revenues.

Q2 oil production fell 6.6% Y/Y to 77.9K bbl/day, natural gas output slipped 1.5% to 656M cf/day, and natural gas liquids production dipped 16% to 67.4K bbl/day.

The company's Q2 average realized oil price plunged 64% Y/Y to $19.57/bbl and natural gas liquids price fell 43% to $7.52/bbl, but its average realized natural gas price rose 82% to $0.91/Mcf.

Cimarex also provides full-year production guidance of 240K-250K boe/day, with oil volumes estimated at 75K-78K bbl/day, and production expense of $2.90-$3.30/boe.

Cimarex says it is "in a position to generate more than enough free cash flow" to fund its dividend in 2021 at $35/bbl WTI, and any excess free cash flow would be used to fund dividend increases and grow cash on the balance sheet to retire debt.