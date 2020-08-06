Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is off 7.4% following a Q2 result where revenues beat high-end expectations, but a lack of visibility has overall bullish analysts wondering if a merely great quarter is enough to sustain the stock's momentum.

Strong as it was, Q2 "may not ultimately live up" to expectations (that have driven the stock to gains of 68% over the past year), Berenberg notes. The quarter beat across all the metrics that matter, and the company benefited from short-term (shelter-in-place) and long-term (cord-cutting) trends, the firm notes.

But the company's "resistant, but not immune to weakness in advertising markets," David Beckel writes. At this point, the stock may follow the overall advertising market, with second-half results improving if the broader market does.

Buy-rated Rosenblatt has given a small bump to its price target, to $195 from $190 (now implying 27% upside). It's urging adding to positions on what it thinks will be short-term weakness: "The pandemic has pressed linear TV/live programming (ad dollars) to a tipping point,” the firm says - an outcome that will be more apparent in a year.

MoffettNathanson reiterated its Neutral stance, with a $145 price target, while Stephens reiterated its own Equal Weight at a lower price target of $115.