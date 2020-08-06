Hilton Worldwide (HLT +1.3% ) is slightly higher after reporting results for a historically bad quarter.

System-wide comparable RevPAR fell 81.0% during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was $51M vs. $79.5M consensus.

COVID-19 update: "On a global level, the pervasive impact of COVID-19 began in March, with its most significant adverse impact on occupancy and RevPAR in April. Since April, all major regions have experienced month over month increases in occupancy and RevPAR. Hilton experienced the most notable recoveries in the U.S. and Asia Pacific with occupancy levels up approximately 20 percentage points and 15 percentage points, respectively, from April to June. Hilton announced a corporate restructuring in June 2020 to organize its business to be best suited to operate through the pandemic and beyond. Costs relating to the reorganization were recognized in the quarter and accrued as of 30-Jun-20."

