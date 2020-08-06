Permanent job losses are creeping higher

Jobless claims numbers this morning calmed a lot of nerves, showing a drop in initial and continuing claims.

A tick up in both in the previous week raised concerns that the labor market may be going the other way. Weekly claims will provide a little cushion if tomorrow's July payrolls, not as recent, are alarmingly low.

In addition to the state numbers, federal claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits dropped sharply, to 656K from 909K. Such a large drop may be in part due to all the headlines and discussion about those benefits ending.

A couple of areas of concern remain, apart from the big one that numbers are still so high historically.

The number of people receiving some kind of unemployment assistance is still well above 31M. And 13M of them are receiving PUA benefits, which have not been extended.

The number of those out of the workforce due to temporary layoffs is falling, while the number of permanent job losses are rising.