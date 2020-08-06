American Electric Power (AEP -0.2% ) shares wobble between gains and losses after issuing Q2 results and reaffirming FY 2020 operating EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45.

AEP also reaffirmed its long-term growth rate of 5%-7% and updates its five-year capital plan to $35B from $33B to include the North Central wind projects.

The company added that the 2020 operations and maintenance spending cuts announced in May are on target.

AEP has not been contacted by investigators in the alleged racketeering case related to Ohio's nuclear bailout bill, CEO Nick Akins said during the company's earnings conference call.

The financial impact to AEP would be "minimal" if the Ohio bill is repealed, Akins said, adding that the company will increase its reporting of contributions to groups involved in public information campaigns; AEP gave $8.7M to the group Empowering Ohio's Economy, which then reportedly gave money to a group involved in the alleged scheme.

Federal authorities last month arrested the Ohio House Speaker and four associates, saying they took bribes in connection to the bailout of two nuclear plants owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary.