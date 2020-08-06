Snap (SNAP -0.9% ) - which moved lower after today's news that Microsoft (MSFT +0.6% ) may be eyeing a complete takeover of TikTok (BDNCE) - has pared the day's losses as investors process a top TikTok personality talking about Snapping more.

Influencer Charli D'Amelio says (on Twitter, natch) that "I'm going to start posting on my Snapchat story more." She has 76.9M followers on TikTok.

The destination of top TikTok creators in the case of the Chinese-owned social network's threatened U.S. ban has become a hot subject, potentially moving hundreds of millions of followers to new social homes.