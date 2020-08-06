Dicerna's hepatitis B drug shows encouraging effect in early-stage study

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA -6.1% ) has shared interim Phase 1 data on its Roche-partnered hepatitis B drug RG6346, demonstrating reduced hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg).

After 112 days, patients who received 3 or 6 mg/kg dose had experienced a mean reduction in HBsAg of ~1.8 log10 IU/mL.

The company also has early evidence of the durability of its treatment, reductions seen at 112 days have been maintained across subsequent analyses.

Dicerna has the most follow up on a patient in the 1.5 mg/kg cohort, who had a 2.2 log10 IU/mL reduction at day 392.

Maximum HBsAg change observed was 2.7 log10 IU/mL reduction on and after day 112 end-of-treatment in a patient given 3.0 mg/kg of RG6346.

Some of the subjects in the trial, experienced transient flares in the liver enzyme after taking RG6346. However, overall liver synthetic and excretory functions were preserved, and no subjects discontinued on safety grounds or experienced dose-limiting toxicities.

Additionally, the company announced interim data from an ongoing extension study, assessing the safety and efficacy of nedosiran in primary hyperoxaluria (characterized by recurrent kidney and bladder stones).

Almost 30% of subjects enrolled in the trial had normal urinary oxalate levels at three consecutive visits.