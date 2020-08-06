FLIR Systems (FLIR -12.1% ) reported Q2 earnings above consensus, with revenue at $ $482.02M (flat); and net earnings of $61.26M (+32.8% Y/Y).

Industrial Technologies segment revenue $300.2M (+5.5% Y/Y), increase reflects heightened demand for EST solutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and Defense Technologies segment $181.82M (-7.9% Y/Y), decrease attributable to the completion of certain contracts that contributed to revenue in prior year quarter.

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 390 bps to 52.3%; and operating margin improved by 750 bps to 20.7%.

Adj. Gross margin of 54.3% up by 320 bps ; and adj. operating margin of 26.2% up by 630 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter $63.15M, compared to $67.79M a year ago.

Bookings totaled $546.3M; book-to-bill ratio was 1.13. Backlog was at $912.8M (+12.8% Y/Y) at the end of the quarter.

Company has $333M in cash and cash equivalents and ~$365M in borrowing capacity under its credit facility, at the end of the quarter.

Due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FY20 guidance remains withdrawn.

